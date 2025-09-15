Could veteran center be steadier for Knicks than Mitchell Robinson?

The New York Knicks’ search for another center could give them a player they can be more confident in than Mitchell Robinson in 2025-26.

Knicks looking at Alex Len ahead of camp

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post revealed that the Knicks are interested in the No. 5 pick from 2013:

”The Knicks are also working out free agent frontcourt players, sources told The Post, including Alex Len and Trey Jemison III,” Bondy wrote.



Len played for the Sacramento Kings as well as the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024-25. The Ukrainian center is looking for his seventh home in the league.

What Len can offer Knicks’ second unit in 2025-26

Len is a big body that can make an impact in the interior. The 7-foot five man can play with his back to the basket as well as score hook shots easily.

With career averages of 6.7 points, in addition to 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, Len can also control the glass as well as protect the rim.

The Maryland product may be in the market for $5 million a year. The Knicks owe $214 million in salaries for the 2025-26 campaign. Thus, New York can bring a player like Len in, should they look to move Mitchell Robinson before the year commences.

Shedding Robinson’s $12.9 million salary could help New York. More so, Len has only had two ankle injuries in the last five years. The more payroll-friendly option would be worth making a change for.