Do the Knicks have the deepest roster in the NBA?

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the best teams in the league this upcoming season, and for good reason. They are coming off their best season in 25 years in which they reached the Eastern Conference Finals, and they added more talent to their roster without losing core pieces.

The Knicks have a loaded roster

So far this offseason, they have added four free agents, all of whom could play massive roles in the rotation. Those players are Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet.

Meanwhile, their entire starting five is returning from last season. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns now have a full year as a duo under their belt, so they are sure to improve. Furthermore, they made a head coaching change to improve their offense, adding Mike Brown as the new man in charge.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This all goes without mentioning the elite complementary pieces on the roster, such as Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks have talent all across the board, and the areas that gave them problems last year seem to have been properly addressed.

The bench was a major weakness for them last season. That unit averaged just 21.7 points per game last season, which was the lowest output in the league. Now, they have added two Sixth Man of the Year award winners in Brogdon and Clarkson, and they have a few others who could be in the running for that award as well.

If everything goes right, the Knicks will be tough to stop

Additionally, the Knicks could be heavily represented at the All-Star Game in February. Brunson and Towns were both All-Star starters last season and will likely be in the mix again, and they have dark horse All-Star candidates like Bridges and Anunoby this year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The main thing that will stop the Knicks from hitting their stride is health. They were lucky to be generally healthy most of the season, so they will have to hope that it remains that way this upcoming season, but it is far from a guarantee.

Thankfully, they have the depth to absorb any potential long-term losses if they were to come. Other than that, the Knicks’ deep array of talent makes them possibly have the deepest roster in the league, and they are poised to have a very strong season that could result in finally snapping the title drought.