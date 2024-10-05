Knicks insider shuts down Mitchell Robinson trade swap for promising Pelicans forward

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have just pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, but the rumor mill is still churning around their injured center, Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson’s Declining Value

Robinson’s value has taken a hit over the past few seasons due to his struggles with injuries. He played only 31 games during the regular season last year and appeared in just six playoff games. Currently, Robinson is recovering from surgery on a stress fracture in his foot and is aiming for a return in December or January.

Despite his injury issues, Robinson remains a key player defensively. His ability to shut down elite scorers, such as Joel Embiid during last season’s playoff run, is well-documented. However, the Knicks face a dilemma with his contract. Robinson is set to count $14.3 million against the cap this year and $12.9 million in 2025–26, making his future with the team uncertain.

The Knicks’ likely plan is to build him up slowly after his return, hoping he can contribute off the bench in a secondary role during the playoffs. When healthy, Robinson is one of the league’s best defensive centers, but his lack of availability has raised questions about his long-term role with the team, especially following the arrival of Towns.

Knicks’ Trade Rumors: Trey Murphy Off the Table?

NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY addressed rumors that the Knicks might be looking to trade Robinson. One intriguing possibility mentioned was a deal for New Orleans Pelicans’ young forward Trey Murphy. However, Begley suggested that a straight-up swap between the two players is unlikely.

“I don’t think it is. The Pelicans have been signaling for a while that they value Murphy III highly and see him as a vital part of the future. So it would be surprising to see New Orleans move Murphy III for a package involving Mitchell Robinson. I don’t say that to slight Robinson. He is an elite talent and, if healthy, would have high value around the league.”

Murphy, heading into his fourth season, has shown significant promise. Last year, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 29.6 minutes per game. At 24 years old, Murphy offers plenty of upside and would provide the Knicks with a versatile scorer off the bench. His shooting stats are impressive—he shot .443 from the field and .380 from three-point range last season, making him a valuable floor spacer.

Despite the appeal, the Pelicans picked up Murphy’s contract for the upcoming season, a $5.1 million cap hit, signaling that they value his potential as a long-term piece. This makes a trade for Robinson unlikely, as the Pelicans are unlikely to sacrifice Murphy’s offensive skill set for Robinson’s defensive prowess, especially given the uncertainty around Robinson’s health.

Knicks’ Center Depth: The Towns Impact

The acquisition of Towns has certainly changed the Knicks’ frontcourt dynamics. Towns will step into a pivotal role at center, effectively shifting Robinson to a backup position, if he remains with the team. Losing Robinson in a trade, however, could create a depth issue at the center position, despite Towns’ arrival.

The Knicks must weigh the benefits of keeping Robinson’s elite defensive skills against the possibility of moving him for a player like Murphy, who would bring added offensive firepower.

Ultimately, Robinson’s future with the Knicks will depend on his health and how well he fits into the new frontcourt alongside Towns. If he can return to form, he could still play a significant role in the Knicks’ playoff aspirations. However, with trade rumors swirling, it’s clear that the team is keeping its options open.

Whether Robinson remains in New York or becomes part of another deal, the Knicks are entering the season with high expectations and a revamped lineup that aims to break their 50-year championship drought.