Knicks point guard rounding his body into shape ahead of 2023-24 season

New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley has been proactive in gearing up for the 2023-24 NBA season and has improved his body in more ways than one.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that famous NBA trainer Reece Whitely was back in the gym with last year’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, and the work they put in has produced the results they set out for this summer:

“He wanted to be stronger so he can take contact, finish at the rim a lot better. Be able to get off defenders or defend even better. And we worked totally throughout the summer on plyometrics and power. So that he could maintain his explosion and increase vertical leap.”

According to Whitely, Quickley matched his weight gain from last summer, adding 10 pounds to his frame. The 24-year-old spark-plugs slender frame has not held him back from scoring over the best in the business, but his bigger physique and improved strength can help in many areas.

Quickley weighed in at 185.8 pounds and recorded a 35.5-inch max vertical leap at the draft combine back in 2020. He’s currently listed at 190 pounds, but Whitley’s estimation would put him around 200 pounds, placing him slightly above the 196-pound league average for guards.

How Quickley can Help the Knicks With 10 Pounds of Added Muscle

Quickley only averaged 2.3 points in the paint a season ago. For a player with his speed and quick first step, using his strength to create space and get into the lane could free him up for easy floater opportunities.

More defined guards such as Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Tyus Jones (Washington Wizards), and even Quickley’s teammate Jalen Brunson are some of the best in the league at using their size in the pick-and-roll to keep defenders on their hip and find easy shots inside the arc.

On defense, his 115.4 defensive rating was No. 23 among all guards — impressive considering the lack of widespread recognition for his defensive efforts.

Quickley’s improved body could even help him when pressuring ball handlers. It wouldn’t hurt the Knicks to have a tenacious defender who can move his feet and make floor generals uncomfortable before crossing half-court.

It’s not likely that we’ll see Quickley putting defenders on posters this year, but if he can harness his strength to get defenders off balance, implement more of an inside game, and force his man out of his comfort zone, New York will only be all the better as they look to take the Eastern Conference by storm.