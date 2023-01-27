Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley has taken his game to the next level

Jan 4, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) and forward Stanley Johnson (34) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks sixth man Immanuel Quickley continued his stretch of solid play on Thursday, as the Knicks defeated the top-dog Boston Celtics in an overtime thriller at TD Garden.

Quickley scored 17 points (15 in the second quarter), secured five rebounds, and shot 7-12 from the field and 2-3 from three in the victory.

This is their second consecutive victory against an Eastern Conference team currently in playoff position, with their first being against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

This recent performance by Quickley continues a stretch of games where he is playing some of the best basketball of his young career thus far, which is a great sign for the Knicks as they now have another reliable option.

His recent efforts have helped the Knicks snap their losing skid and snatch victory against two powerhouse Eastern Conference opponents, and the Knicks are certainly hoping he will continue to play at this level the rest of the way.

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley is really breaking out:

Over his last 10 games, Quickley has put up the following stats:

15.1 Points

3.9 Rebounds

2.1 Assists

52.9 FG%

35.7 3PT%

+ 5.1

It is worth noting that in the last eight of those 10 games, Quickley has come off the bench. He has also scored in double figures in nine of those 10 games. The Knicks are 17-14 this season in games Quickley has scored in double figures and have won eight of the last 12 games in which he has done that.

Therefore, him filling up the stat sheet translates to more winning for the Knicks.

He has brought back his confident and electric shooting from long distance and has also continued to showcase his much improved perimeter defense day in and day out.

Quickley & Deuce McBride with the sensational defense to force the turnover pic.twitter.com/jtrlqxreKo — Siddharth (@JasonSidd) January 27, 2023

He has also demonstrated some very solid playmaking and ball-handling skills this season, paving the way for transforming himself into an all-around bench threat for New York.

Given New York’s lack of bench depth, Quickley provides basically most of the offense that comes from the bench, but his stellar play has essentially turned him into a sixth starter.

The playmaking of Quickley has been awesome to watch recently. He's improved in various aspects, but his potential as a shot-creator only continues to skyrocket.



Great dribble penetration to keep the defense on their feet and makes a sweet dish to I-Hart for an uncontested dunk. pic.twitter.com/ob5OiE5xWv — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownNBA) January 25, 2023

Quickley has elevated his game to the next level, and at the perfect time as well, as the Knicks have been looking to get their footing back and get back on the right track.

These last two victories were easily the biggest that the Knicks have gotten all season, and Quickley’s steady improvement is a big reason as to how they were able to secure such huge victories.

Quickley will look to continue his hot stretch of play when the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Saturday.

