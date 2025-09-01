Knicks’ hopes of landing superstar forward just got buried — and that’s a good thing

Every offseason brings its share of wild trade chatter, and this summer, the New York Knicks found themselves right in the middle.

The latest rumor had New York potentially preparing a massive bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo, a move that would shake the NBA.

But when looking closer, the idea never made much sense for a franchise that has finally built long-term roster stability.

The Knicks have spent years carefully constructing their starting five, and dismantling it now would mean undoing all that progress.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Why trading for Giannis never added up

To acquire Giannis, New York would’ve needed to part ways with multiple stars and mortgage their future draft flexibility.

That kind of blockbuster could reset the entire franchise, forcing them to rebuild chemistry after just finding the right balance.

Even for a generational talent like Antetokounmpo, the cost may have outweighed the reward given the team’s current position.

Instead, the Knicks seem determined to double down on what they’ve built and push forward with their established identity.

Knicks’ core is locked in

New York’s core four are all under long-term contracts, giving them the stability they’ve lacked for over a decade.

A full year of experience together now lies behind them, strengthening on-court chemistry and solidifying their roles within the system.

It’s not just about star power anymore — it’s about cohesion, balance, and a roster that fits together naturally.

With depth now added to the bench, the Knicks are better equipped than ever to handle postseason battles in 2025–26.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Milwaukee moves signal Giannis is staying

Even if New York had serious interest, the latest news out of Milwaukee makes a Giannis deal unlikely in the short term.

The Bucks re-signed his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, further cementing Giannis’ ties to the team.

That move all but guarantees he’ll remain in Milwaukee, at least for the upcoming season, ending speculation of an immediate move.

For the Knicks, that clarity may be a blessing, allowing them to focus on maximizing the roster already in place.

The price tag would’ve been astronomical

Landing Giannis wouldn’t just require trading talent — it would demand recalibrating the team’s entire structure, both offensively and defensively.

The Knicks would’ve needed to sacrifice multiple foundational pieces, potentially disrupting the chemistry they’ve worked so hard to build.

Even with Giannis’ game-changing ability, such a drastic shift could have left New York top-heavy and thin behind him.

Championship teams often rely on depth and trust, not just a single superstar, and the Knicks already have both developing.

Why staying put is the right move

The Knicks don’t need to chase a splashy move to prove they’re ready to contend for a championship.

They already have an elite starting unit, dependable depth, and the continuity that so many playoff-ready teams strive to achieve.

The rumor mill may keep spinning, but for once, the Knicks have the luxury of ignoring it and staying patient.

With their roster locked in and motivation sky-high, New York is positioned to chase a title their way, not someone else’s.