Knicks have two cheap years left of young guard before big payday looms

The New York Knicks have done well to secure their core for the next several years, most notably locking Mikal Bridges into a new four-year extension. But while Bridges grabs the headlines, it’s Miles McBride’s deal that might be one of the NBA’s most overlooked bargains—a contract that gives the Knicks flexibility now while allowing the young guard a chance to cash in later.

A team-friendly deal

McBride agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract before the 2024–25 season, one that looks better for the Knicks by the day. His cap hits have been remarkably light: $4.7 million last year, $4.3 million this season, and about $4 million in 2026–27. For a player who has carved out a consistent rotation role and still has upside at 25 years old, the Knicks are paying pennies compared to what similar guards often command on the open market.

The timing is just as important. McBride will become an unrestricted free agent at 27, right in the heart of his prime. That puts him in a strong position to negotiate his first major payday, provided he continues to grow.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Limited extension options now

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, McBride’s extension could potentially be capped by the percentage of his salary in the final year of his deal. That means no massive raise is coming in the immediate future. Instead, his real opportunity will come in 2027, when he hits free agency without restrictions. There’s another option though, Bondy suggested:

“McBride can sign a veteran extension after this season starting at 140% of the NBA average salary, which would indeed be a big pay increase from what he’s earning on current deal. Lot of options.”

If the Knicks remain competitive and McBride continues to carve out a niche in Mike Brown’s rotation, he’ll almost certainly see a substantial bump. The contract he’s on now may go down as one of the front office’s quietest wins.

Battling through injuries

Last season, McBride fought through nagging injuries that limited his consistency but still managed to post career-best scoring numbers. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds across 24.9 minutes per game. It was his largest role yet, and the extra minutes translated to increased production.

Still, his efficiency dipped. McBride shot .406 from the field and .369 from three, both marks lower than his 2023–24 season. For a player known for his defensive grit and developing shooting stroke, rediscovering rhythm will be a priority this year.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The path forward

At his best, McBride is a steady two-way guard who can pressure ballhandlers on defense and hit timely shots on offense. He’s not expected to be a star in New York’s lineup, but his role as a glue player is invaluable. Every contender needs rotation pieces who can provide energy, perimeter defense, and capable scoring without commanding a star-level salary.

If McBride can stay healthy and return to his most efficient form, he could significantly boost his stock before entering free agency in 2027. For the Knicks, it’s the perfect scenario: a low-cost contributor with upside, giving them roster flexibility while their stars take on the heavy lifting.

For now, McBride’s deal stands as one of the quiet strengths of the Knicks’ roster construction—and a reminder that sometimes the most important contracts aren’t the flashiest ones.