Knicks have the best offense in the NBA following slaughtering of Pelicans

Following an impressive 118-85 New York Knicks win over a battered New Orleans Pelicans team, they now have the most potent offense in the NBA. The performance put them at the No. 1 spot in team offensive rating at 121.9.

The Knicks have the best offense in the NBA

New York won Sunday’s game behind a fantastic 31-point showing from Mikal Bridges, but the starting five as a whole has been scoring at an impressive rate. Led by Jalen Brunson (25.4 PPG) and newcomer Karl-Anthony Towns (25.2 PPG), the Knicks have themselves a roster full of elite offensive talent, making them a tough opponent night in and night out.

Not only are they scoring at a high rate, they are doing so efficiently. They have the second-best field goal percentage and three-point percentage in the league, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 39.3% from outside the arc. New York also has the fourth-highest two-point field goal percentage at 56.9%.

Additionally, the Knicks have six different players averaging at least 10 points per game, which includes Miles McBride off the bench with 10.9 points per game. Josh Hart averages the lowest amount of points in the starting five at 13.9, but is their most efficient starter with a 59% field goal percentage. Hart also ranks second in the NBA in two-point field goal percentage at an astounding 71.3%.

The Knicks’ defense still needs work

Their offense is far from being a concern for the Knicks, as they have several different options that can give them a hefty scoring load on any given night. What they need to improve on is the defense, as they have just the 20th-best defensive rating at 115.3, which is alarming for a Tom Thibodeau-led team.

Without Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have struggled on the interior defensively. Teams are shooting 46.7% from the floor against the Knicks, which ranks 17th. Additionally, they have struggled guarding the perimeter as opponents are shooting 36.5% from three-point range, which ranks 22nd.

Despite those defensive woes, their offense has gotten them off to a 12-8 start. Once the Knicks get healthier, their defense will hopefully improve, and they can once again be a top-10 offense and defense in the league like they were last season.