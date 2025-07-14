Knicks have ‘no interest’ in pursuing future Hall of Fame point guard

The Knicks wasted no time this offseason plugging glaring holes in their rotation, locking up proven assets who can change games.

They landed Jordan Clarkson, an instant offense kind of player, on a team-friendly veteran minimum deal that speaks to clever roster management.

The Knicks also picked up versatile big man Guerschon Yabusele, giving new head coach Mike Brown extra options to run different looks.

Jordan Clarkson shifts Knicks’ backup guard plans

While adding Clarkson was widely praised, it quietly spelled the end of any realistic chase for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was loosely tied to the Knicks early in free agency, but that always felt like a long shot.

The 35-year-old still sees himself as a key contributor, not someone waiting behind Jalen Brunson to soak up leftover minutes.

Even if he had signed, Westbrook’s personality and competitive drive might’ve clashed with being relegated to a minor bench role.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Why Russell Westbrook would’ve been an intriguing fit

Still, it’s hard not to think about the electricity Westbrook brings.

Last season with the Clippers, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists over nearly 28 minutes a night.

He also finished seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting, proving he’s still very capable of running a second unit or stepping up to start.

Imagine the Garden lighting up on nights when Westbrook snatches a rebound, storms coast-to-coast and dunks in traffic—it could’ve been thrilling.

But the Knicks were more focused on financial flexibility, and the decision to snag Clarkson on a minimum deal was simply too practical.

Knicks reportedly shut the door on Westbrook

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, any Knicks pursuit of Westbrook is officially dead.

“Westbrook was linked to the [Sacramento Kings] and New York Knicks early in the free agency market, yet the Knicks opted to sign Jordan Clarkson, and they hold no interest in pursuing the former league MVP, sources said. That leaves the Kings as the only team with known interest in the nine-time All-Star, but they just signed Dennis Schroder,” Siegel wrote.

That closes the book on what might have been a fascinating New York subplot.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A deeper, smarter roster heading into 2025

Instead of gambling on Westbrook’s fit, the Knicks have built out their depth with players more willing to embrace specific roles.

Clarkson can give the Knicks microwave scoring off the bench, which was sorely lacking when their starters ran out of steam last postseason.

Meanwhile, Yabusele’s ability to play multiple frontcourt spots gives Brown room to experiment with different rotations.

The end goal is obvious—avoid burning out Jalen Brunson and company come May and June.



