Knicks have chance to extend win streak to ten against Hornets

The New York Knicks continue to shock the world. Currently riding a season-best nine-game winning streak, they have a real chance to extend it to 10 games Tuesday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.

A win Tuesday would also give the Knicks their 40th victory of the season, and with still 16 games left, 50 wins is a real possibility down the final stretch.

But for now, they will be taking on a struggling Hornets team that will not have their star PG LaMelo Ball after he suffered a season-ending ankle fracture last week. Therefore, this game heavily favors the Knicks.

The Knicks have a prime opportunity to keep it rolling:

The Knicks’ last four games have consisted of very impressive victories against the Heat, Nets, and Celtics twice, including their last win being without Jalen Brunson on the floor.

Those wins put a statement towards the league that this Knicks team is no slouch and that they can handle basically anybody that they go up against.

The Hornets’ season has been nothing short of disastrous, and Ball’s season-ending injury was the cherry on top. Charlotte is 20-46 on the regular season, good enough for 14th in the Eastern Conference.

They rank near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category, including dead last in three-point percentage (32.7%), offensive rating (108.7), and TS% (54.7%).

Despite the lopsided matchup, the Knicks still could have their work cut out for them as they may still be without Brunson, who is currently listed as questionable with a sore left foot.

Immanuel Quickley stepped up huge, starting in place of the injured Brunson in New York’s last game against Boston, scoring a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes of action in a double-overtime thriller.

If Brunson can’t go again, there is reason to expect Quickley to have another big game, especially given the significantly weaker opponent. RJ Barrett is another guy to watch for, as he is coming off one of his best games in recent months, putting up a 29/11/3 line on 10-22 shooting in Sunday’s win over the Celtics.

Looking at injuries, Brunson (sore left foot) remains questionable for the Knicks. For the Hornets, Ball (fractured ankle) is out, and Cody Martin (knee) is questionable.

