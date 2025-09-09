Knicks get rejected by perfect-fit guard — then his agent dropped him

The New York Knicks have made plenty of bold moves this offseason, and signing Ben Simmons was a consideration; it was always a long shot.

Despite speculation, the Knicks never extended an offer to the three-time All-Star, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Simmons weighs retirement after rejection

The decision not to formally pursue Simmons comes as the 28-year-old weighs retirement rather than attempting another NBA comeback.

Simmons’ story feels almost tragic — once a cornerstone talent, now considering walking away before age thirty.

His rejection of the Knicks coincided with a personal setback, as his longtime agent Bernie Lee dropped him afterward.

Losing both a potential team and representation within weeks paints a bleak picture of his professional standing right now.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A steep decline in production

Last season, Simmons split time between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, but offered little offensive value.

He averaged only five points per game, with 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, though his efficiency from the field remained decent.

At .520 shooting, Simmons showed he could finish plays around the rim, but he remains unwilling to expand offensively.

His refusal to attempt three-pointers and inability to create his own shot make him a liability in half-court settings.

Gone are the days when his unique blend of size, speed, and court vision made him one of the league’s brightest stars.

Knicks’ missed opportunity or wise decision?

On paper, Simmons’ defensive versatility could have been valuable for the Knicks’ second unit.

At 6-foot-10, his ability to switch onto guards, wings, and even small-ball forwards remains elite when he’s engaged.

That skill set, paired with scorers like Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride, and Guerschon Yabusele, could’ve created balance off the bench.

Still, the Knicks may have rightly avoided the gamble, knowing his body and mindset have both betrayed him recently.

Signing Simmons now would’ve been like investing in a vintage car with constant engine issues — stylish, but unreliable.

Knicks shift focus elsewhere

With one veteran minimum slot left, the Knicks are expected to explore other guard options to round out their roster.

Names like Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet have surfaced, both safer bets to provide shooting and secondary playmaking.

Brogdon, in particular, brings leadership and shot creation, while Shamet offers floor spacing and proven playoff experience.

Both align more cleanly with what the Knicks need around Jalen Brunson, their offensive engine and floor general.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Simmons’ uncertain NBA future

As for Simmons, the path forward looks murky after years of battling injuries and dwindling production.

The combination of fading athleticism, eroding confidence, and now the loss of representation raises real questions about his career longevity.

At one point, Simmons looked destined to be the next great two-way star. Now, he’s contemplating retirement at just 28.

If he never plays again, his story will be remembered as one of the NBA’s sharpest declines in recent memory.