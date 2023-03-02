Knicks get another break as LeBron James set to miss last meeting of the season

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The surging New York Knicks have benefitted this season from playing teams missing their stars.

Their last win — an emphatic 109-94 rout — over erstwhile league leader Boston Celtics earlier this week came without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, who was out due to personal reasons.

LaMelo Ball, who had surgery to repair his right ankle, will also be out when the Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets next Tuesday. Five days later, on a second night of a back-to-back schedule on the road, the Knicks will again have that advantage against the Los Angeles Lakers, who will miss their superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers announced on Thursday that James will re-evaluated in “approximately three weeks” after he was diagnosed with a right foot tendon injury.

James dropped a record-setting triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists) at the Garden last Jan. 31 to lead the Lakers to a 129-123 overtime win. He became the first player in NBA history to log a triple-double in his 20th season.

With James out, the Knicks will have one less headache as games weigh heavier as the playoffs get near. James holds a 4-1 record against the Knicks since joining the Lakers in 2018.

