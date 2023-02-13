Knicks gearing up to face new-look Nets

Feb 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) talks with guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have won four of their last six games and will look to continue that winning trend Monday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at home for the first time since departing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

New York lost to Brooklyn 122-115 back on Jan. 28, which would ultimately be one of Irving’s last games as a member of the Nets.

Now, the Knicks will be one of the first teams to get a true taste of a completely revamped team, that is, the Nets.

The Knicks and the Nets both have changed rosters in this matchup:

The Knicks welcomed the addition of former Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart this past Saturday, and he won over the Madison Square Garden crowd quickly with an 11-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, and four-steal performance in 25 minutes off the bench as the Knicks defeated the Utah Jazz.

While the Knicks made a rather seamless addition, the Nets are a different story.

This was the Nets’ starting five on Jan. 28 against the Knicks:

Kyrie Irving, PG

Seth Curry, SG

Joe Harris, SF

Royce O’ Neale, PF

Nic Claxton, C

Fast forward to Feb. 11 against the Philadelphia 76ers, this was their starting five that night:

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG

Mikal Bridges, SG

Cam Johnson, SF

Dorian Finney-Smith, PF

Nic Claxton, C

Needless to say, it is a new era in Brooklyn.

Therefore, the Knicks will be up for the task as Brooklyn’s new set of wings, in addition to Claxton is a juggernaut on the defensive side of the ball. The addition of Hart is enormous for this game, as his intensity and hustle will likely give Brooklyn fits throughout the game.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have each scored 30+ points in back-to-back games, and they will certainly be looking to do the same Monday to prevent high-level scorers like Dinwiddie and Bridges from taking the Knicks out of the game.

Looking at injuries, Mitchell Robinson (thumb surgery) is out for the Knicks. For the Nets, Seth Curry (thigh) is out.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_

