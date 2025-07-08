Knicks’ french phenom has a chance to steal a critical depth spot

The New York Knicks took a gamble last year when they drafted Pacôme Dadiet, snagging him 25th overall straight from the international stage.

At the time, he was just 19, raw but oozing potential, the kind of swing that can either pay huge or fizzle out quietly.

Now heading into his second NBA season at just 20 years old, Dadiet finds himself with a real chance to change his trajectory and carve out a niche.

Last season was essentially a learning experience, a year to absorb what it means to be a professional and test out flashes of his game.

It’s fair to say he barely got his feet wet — Dadiet played only 18 games, averaging 6.2 minutes, and contributed just 1.7 points per contest.

Small sample, small moments — but glimmers of promise

While the box scores won’t drop jaws, Dadiet still managed to hint at intriguing upside with occasional defensive flashes and the odd timely three-pointer.

He shot .323 from the field, which obviously won’t earn a steady role, but context matters for a teenager adjusting to NBA pace and physicality.

This summer league offers Dadiet a golden window to rewrite his early narrative, show growth and maybe sneak into Mike Brown’s rotation plans.

It’s rare for teenagers to come in polished, and sometimes the biggest jump happens between that rocky rookie year and the more settled second campaign.

The Knicks could absolutely use someone like Dadiet evolving into a viable 3-and-D wing, especially as they try to stretch their championship window.

A new coaching voice might open the door

Under Tom Thibodeau last season, there was almost no appetite to test Dadiet out in meaningful minutes — he simply wasn’t ready for Thibs’ grind.

But with Mike Brown now steering the ship, the Knicks’ approach could look dramatically different, especially if Dadiet impresses this summer.

Brown has a track record of empowering younger players, trusting them to learn on the fly, which might suit Dadiet perfectly as he tries to gain footing.

If Dadiet shows defensive discipline and consistent shooting in Vegas, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him snatch a depth role from someone more established.

It’s like watching a kid finally ditch the training wheels — if he can stay upright, the Knicks might let him keep peddling.

Pressure builds with the Knicks all-in on winning

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic summed up the stakes well, writing:

“Let me lead with this: Dadiet will turn 20 shortly after summer league comes to a close. By no means does he have to be close to a finished product anytime soon. However, I think it’s important for him to show progress sooner rather than later so that the franchise can feel comfortable investing real reps into him during a championship-or-bust season.”

That last point is the kicker — the Knicks don’t have the luxury of being patient forever with development projects.

This roster is chasing a title right now, and every rotation minute must be earned, not handed out on the promise of future potential.

Dadiet’s summer could shape his season

For Dadiet, it’s simple: string together strong performances in the coming weeks, make it undeniable that he belongs and force the front office’s hand.

If he does, it won’t just change the Knicks’ depth outlook; it might also change the story of a young player clawing to turn raw potential into NBA reality.