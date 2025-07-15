Knicks’ former 2nd round gem is tanking his stock

The New York Knicks were eager to see Tyler Kolek shine after trading up to draft him. Now they’re holding their breath.
Watching Kolek these past few games has been like seeing a violinist drop his bow — all the potential is there, but the performance is painfully off-key.
The Knicks desperately need Kolek to emerge as a reliable backup behind Jalen Brunson, but so far, things look worrisome.
An ugly stat line that tells a bigger story
In the Knicks’ second summer league loss to the Boston Celtics, Kolek put up just three points on 1-for-13 shooting.
He missed all six attempts from deep, committed four turnovers and finished with a brutal -25 plus-minus.
Kolek’s confidence looks rattled, his shot mechanics awkward and rushed, and his trademark vision seems completely scrambled.
The pace the Knicks are trying to push under Mike Brown isn’t helping, either — it’s forcing Kolek into quick decisions that he just isn’t comfortable making right now.
Knicks are running a faster system that’s exposing Kolek
This new up-tempo style is supposed to unlock easier buckets and catch defenses flat-footed.
But for Kolek, it feels like a treadmill that’s stuck on high speed.
Instead of playing with his usual poise, he’s racing ahead without balance, often missing reads or settling for low-quality shots.
A summer league setting is supposed to help young players build rhythm and confidence, yet Kolek looks even more disconnected.
Kolek can still turn things around, but time is ticking
Summer league isn’t everything, but for Kolek, it’s meaningful.
The Knicks were hoping to see a second-year jump that validated last year’s flashes.
Now it’s the opposite — the more Kolek struggles, the more it feels like the Knicks might be forced to explore other depth options at point guard.
He has a few more games to right the ship, restore his composure and show why the Knicks invested draft capital in him.
If not, his stock could crater, forcing the team to rethink any immediate rotation plans.
Why the Knicks still have to be patient with Kolek
At just 24, Kolek is still early in his development arc. Young guards often need time, and sometimes the switch flips unexpectedly.
He’s learning a whole new system that prioritizes quick decision-making and transition play, which doesn’t happen overnight.
For now, the Knicks can only hope these summer league bumps will harden him, not break him.