Knicks’ former 1st round pick could explode into key rotation piece

The New York Knicks have spent the past few seasons trying to find young pieces who can grow alongside their championship-caliber core.

It’s been a waiting game, and sometimes patience feels like staring at a locked door, hoping it opens.

On Friday in Las Vegas, Pacome Dadiet may have just turned that handle a bit.

In their 104–86 summer league loss to the Detroit Pistons, Dadiet emerged as the clear bright spot.

Dadiet flashes scoring touch Knicks desperately need

Over 25 minutes, Dadiet looked like a completely different player than the hesitant teenager from last year.

He poured in 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, drilling a three-pointer and finding a comfort zone in the midrange.

The Knicks will be thrilled seeing that level of shot-making, especially for a roster that sometimes struggles with bench scoring.

It was the type of performance that felt like a small spark in a dim room.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Growing pains still show, but role makes them manageable

Of course, Dadiet isn’t a finished product — far from it.

He also recorded three turnovers and only grabbed one rebound, areas the Knicks will surely want to tighten up.

But considering he’s not expected to handle the ball much, these flaws become less glaring.

New York envisions him as a spot-up shooter and defender, not someone orchestrating the offense.

For a 19-year-old in his first real NBA-level reps, this was a meaningful step forward.

From nearly invisible rookie to possible bench contributor

Last season, Dadiet barely saw the floor, appearing in only 18 games.

He averaged just 1.7 points and one rebound, hitting a mere .323 from the field.

It was clear the Knicks viewed 2024–25 as a redshirt year, giving him time to adjust, watch, and learn.

Now, he’s stepping into the new season with fresh confidence, and it shows.

His growth is exactly why teams draft raw teenagers — to see if a year tucked away can blossom into something real.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Depth at shooting guard could hinge on Dadiet’s emergence

With the Knicks thin behind their starters at shooting guard, Dadiet’s development is crucial.

If he continues to show this blend of scoring touch and defensive energy, he’ll carve out a rotation role.

Given how long New York has needed consistent bench production on the wing, Dadiet’s rise feels like finding an unexpected $20 bill in your pocket.

Small, but undeniably valuable.