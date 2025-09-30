Knicks floor general makes top-10 in player power ranking

Is New York Knicks floor general Jalen Brunson among the 10 best players in all of basketball?

Knicks: Jalen Brunson No. 10 in player ranking

ESPN ranked Brunson as No. 10 in the third installment of their Top 100 Players of 2025 list:

“In just three years, Brunson has moved himself onto the short list of the best players ever to wear the blue and orange,” ESPN wrote before stating more superlatives.

“That also included leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years and to a third straight year with at least one playoff series victory, which hadn’t happened since the glory days of the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Villanova product performed brilliantly in 2024-25 for New York. Brunson placed No. 8 in the league in scoring as well as assists every game.

His gaudy offense led New York to the championship round in the East. However, the Knicks failed to reach the Finals or win the championship.

Knicks: Brunson can vie for end-of-season accolades

New York has many more weapons heading into 2025-26. Brunson will have Jordan Clarkson as well as Malcolm Brogdon at point guard off the bench.

Nevertheless, the seven-year veteran still has the keys to the offense. Brunson will have a bevy of looks to score the basketball. With the weapons in the Knicks’ cast, the nifty ball-handler can increase his playmaking as well as lead New York to the playoffs for what can end with a championship win.