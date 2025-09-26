Knicks’ Mike Brown speaks highly of OG Anunoby’s capabilities

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is one of the top defensive players in the league, but he hasn’t always gotten the proper recognition for it. Since coming over to the Knicks, he has changed their defensive identity significantly and has been arguably their biggest difference maker.

Knicks’ Mike Brown envisions big things for OG Anunoby

New head coach Mike Brown spoke highly of what Anunoby is capable of following Friday’s practice.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“First-team All Defense. He is more than capable. Really it’s up to him. That’s how good he is on that end of the floor. And I’ve been around those guys; Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan. I’ve been around a few of them and he’s right there,” Brown said (h/t SNY’s Ian Begley).

Anunoby was one of the defensive players last season. He averaged 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game and was always tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player each game.

Anunoby continues to grow as a player

Anunoby’s versatility on defense is off the charts, as he has shown the ability to defend wings, guards, and bigs. His growth as a player overall has been tremendous, too, as he has also taken a leap on the scoring front.

Making First-Team All-Defense is certainly possible for Anunoby. With Mikal Bridges also defending the wings with Anunoby, the defensive pressure the team puts on opponents will be stifling, which could help boost Anunoby’s defensive stats.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The most important factor for him will be health. He was fortunate enough to stay healthy throughout most of the season after missing a lot of time in 2024, so he hopes for that good health to continue into this upcoming season.

The Knicks tip off their preseason in less than a week, with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi scheduled for Oct. 2.