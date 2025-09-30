Knicks head coach views Abu Dhabi preseason trip as great bonding experience

The New York Knicks will open their preseason with two games against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi. The international trip comes as both teams have high expectations, but especially the Knicks with a new head coach in Mike Brown.

Brown spoke about what he’s looking forward to the most with the trip to Abu Dhabi, and he views it as a great chance for the team to bond.

“We’re going to go over there, we’re going to work, but this is a great opportunity to bond and hang out, get to know one another, get to know each other’s families,” Brown said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti). “The NBA is a global game, and so you embrace anything that comes your way and, for us, I know, for me personally, I’ve never been to that part of the world, and so I’m looking forward to it.”

The expectations for the Knicks are the highest they have ever been, with many believing they can make a run to the NBA Finals, and perhaps a championship. Last season was their most successful year in the 21st century, as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Knicks will need to have great chemistry

New York brought back their main core from that successful campaign and added great depth as well. Their most notable signings are Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele. They also brought back Landry Shamet after an impressive showing last year.

Building continuity on the court and chemistry off the court is extremely important for a team to reach its goal of winning a title. New York has undoubtedly its best chance to finally snap the 52-year title drought, and they will want everything to fall right into place.

The Knicks open their preseason on Thursday, where they will begin a two-game set against the 76ers. The regular season begins Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they will really be put to the test early on.