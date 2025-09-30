Knicks’ floor general assured of chances to make roster

As an offseason addition of the New York Knicks, Malcolm Brogdon is certain that his work leading into the new campaign will land him a role on the team.

Brogdon sees himself in New York to begin the 2025-26 season.

Malcolm Brogdon likes his chances to make the Knicks’ roster

Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News accentuated Brogdon’s mindset:

“I come here with the expectation I’m going to make the team,” Brogdon said after practice Sunday in Tarrytown. “I feel what I bring to the table and have to offer, I can help this team. The decision is out of my control but I feel like I have what it takes to help this team.”

New York signed Brogdon for a one-year deal on Sept. 12. The Virginia product was among a bevy of guards who New York brought in, also including Landry Shamet, as well as Garrison Mathews.

Though New York needs a true floor general like Brogdon behind Jalen Brunson, the former has to battle five players at his position to make his presence felt in the preseason. However, he has no doubts that he can do so.

Why Brogdon will be a great choice for the Knicks

What Brogdon offers is needed in New York. The veteran playmaker averaged 4.1 assists in only 23.5 minutes per game in 2024-25 for the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks only have one true floor general in their reserve unit, being Tyler Kolek. Brogdon serves as a better, more seasoned option over Kolek, for more reasons than just his eye for finding teammates.

More so, the former 50-40-90 club member would also be able to spell for Brunson in the lineup whenever needed. Brogdon is the type of point guard who can lead the offense. Thus, judging off of his game as well as the team’s needs, Brogdon should feel confident in making the team.