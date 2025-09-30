Knicks superstar forecasted to be among 10 best scorers next season

The New York Knicks‘ stacked unit may be Jalen Brunson’s to lead in scoring again next season.

Will their strength hold him back from battling for the league lead, though?

Knicks: Jalen Brunson can score in mass next season

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes ranked Brunson behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with seven other players, in his view of the top 10 scorers for the new campaign.

Brunson averaged 26 points per game in 2024-25. “JB” placed inside the top 10 in the league in scoring.

Heading into next season, the Villanova product will see his bench increase from the best scorer in Miles McBride not scoring in double figures to as many as four players in Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, as well as likely reserves Josh Hart, plus Malcolm Brogdon man the unit. They combined for 53.5 points of offense in 2024-25.

Knicks: Brunson may see time as well as looks minimize

More so, with new head coach Mike Brown in town, Brunson will probably see less time. Former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau played him more than all but seven players in the league in 2024-25.

Brown may use a new game plan to make life easier for Brunson. That, coupled with his quick offensive approach, could negate some of the floor general’s scoring. A new offense will make his teammates see better looks.

No matter, Brunson could score 26 PPG or more next season. How he commences the next campaign can see him earn his teammates’ trust as well as set the standard for him for the rest of the way.