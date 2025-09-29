Should Knicks chase Jazz center amid questions in Utah

Walker Kessler’s name may be connected to the New York Knicks yet again in 2025-26.

Knicks: Walker Kessler may divorce Jazz next season

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Jazz holding off on offering Kessler a new deal relates to their desire to have more payroll next summer, as NBC Sports’ Kurt Helen accentuated:

”The Jazz see themselves trying to end their time near the bottom of the Western Conference standings as soon as next summer. By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold and still do work in free agency,” Jones said.

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler has been a name tied to New York for quite some time. The 7-footer’s brilliant rim protection, as well as his rebounding are what New York would need in order to run a smooth two-big lineup.

Nevertheless, the Knicks’ trade talks with the Jazz have not materialized in more than a year. That could change in the new campaign.

Knicks’ new talents can open door for Kessler deal

New York now has a myriad of new players that give them what they need at every slot in their roster. That can allow them to offer Utah more in a deal for Kessler.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 22 pick will make $4.8 million in 2025-26, as well as a $7 million qualifying offer in 2026-27. Thus, the Knicks can offer Miles McBride, Ariel Hukporti, coupled with Tyler Kolek as centerpieces of a deal.

This would allow for New York to have a clear picture of their lineup while being strong as can be at every position. Therefore, Kessler is a name for the Knicks to pursue.