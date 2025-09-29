Knicks’ backup guard feels he has best chance to win in New York

New York Knicks backup guard Malcolm Brogdon had spent most of the offseason unsigned. It wasn’t until just before training camp that he signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks.

Malcolm Brogdon chose the Knicks because of the opportunity to win

Despite the deal not being guaranteed, he is expected to earn a spot on the active roster and play a significant role off the bench this season. Brogdon spoke to the media after Sunday’s practice and explained why he chose New York in his free agency.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

“Going into my 10th year, I wanted to be in a good organization that’s competing and trying to win a championship. I had that in Milwaukee, Boston, and here I think there’s a real shot,” Brogdon said (h/t The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III).

Brogdon added that he turned down other opportunities this offseason to try and get his way to the Knicks. New York made a flurry of impactful signings in free agency, as they also added Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Landry Shamet.

The Knicks’ bench is deep

New York’s bench was its biggest weakness last season, but Brogdon makes it one of their strengths heading into this season. Injuries are the one stipulation with Brogdon, as he missed a lot of time last season with injuries.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

However, the team now has the depth to absorb any potential loss from an injury. Furthermore, the addition of Brogdon gives them a secondary ball handler to back up Jalen Brunson, which was something they were greatly missing last season.

While Brogdon is not guaranteed to make the roster, an impressive preseason will surely land him a spot on the active roster. Their first preseason game is set for Thursday, Oct. 2, against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.