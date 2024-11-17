Knicks’ first-round pick making rapid strides in development

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Knicks edged out a 124–122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their latest NBA Cup group play game, but it wasn’t without its challenges and difficulties.

Absence of Knicks’ Key Players

The Knicks were without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is managing a left knee contusion to ensure he can consistently deliver at peak performance. The team is also navigating a depleted bench with Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa still sidelined.

While Robinson appears to be progressing in his recovery, he isn’t expected back before the new year. Achiuwa, on the other hand, must ramp up live practice activity before rejoining the lineup, which remains a few weeks away.

Young Talent Stepping Up

In the absence of key veterans, the Knicks relied heavily on their younger players, including Jericho Sims, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and first-round pick Pacome Dadiet.

Pacome Dadiet Shines in Limited Minutes

Dadiet, just 19 years old, is eager to make an impact with the Knicks this season. He played 12 minutes against the Nets and delivered a strong performance, posting the best +/- rating off the bench. Dadiet contributed five points, going 1-for-1 from the field and making both of his free-throw attempts. He also added four rebounds, a steal, and a block, making his presence felt in multiple facets of the game. His impressive showing earned him more playing time than Tyler Kolek, the team’s second-round pick.

Consistent Progress for Dadiet

So far this season, Dadiet has appeared in five games, shooting 42.9% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. He has averaged 1.6 rebounds and two points over 7.8 minutes per game. His performance against Brooklyn was a crucial step forward, demonstrating his ability to impact games in various ways.

Opportunity for Increased Playing Time

With the Knicks still managing several injuries, including Miles McBride’s absence, Dadiet could see more opportunities to earn playing time. If he continues to knock down open shots and play solid defense, he may carve out a more significant role in the rotation. This stretch provides a valuable chance for Dadiet to showcase his potential and contribute meaningfully as the Knicks navigate their current roster challenges.