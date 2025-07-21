Knicks fighting with 3 teams for perfect free agent backup point guard

The New York Knicks have left one final roster spot open, and there’s a reason they haven’t rushed to fill it just yet.

Behind Jalen Brunson, the team needs a capable floor general to steady the second unit and take playoff pressure off the starters.

Last year’s failed gamble on Cam Payne exposed the lack of depth — a mistake they can’t afford to repeat next season.

That’s why the Knicks are weighing every available option and haven’t ruled out a controversial but potentially valuable name.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons drawing interest from the Knicks and others

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks have joined the Celtics, Suns, and Kings in expressing interest in Ben Simmons.

Simmons isn’t the same All-Star he once was, but he still offers size, defense, and passing ability that can’t be overlooked.

The 28-year-old appeared in 51 games last season, averaging 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 22 minutes per contest.

He only averaged five points, and the scoring remains a concern — but he plays a position that doesn’t demand volume buckets.

Simmons is more of a connector now, moving the ball, reading the floor, and helping maintain tempo with his strong vision.

Versatility still makes Simmons intriguing as a rotation piece

Simmons might never rediscover the offensive firepower he once had, but his defensive versatility remains a unique asset.

At 6-foot-10, he can guard multiple positions, switch onto wings, and absorb minutes across both backcourt and frontcourt rotations.

For a Knicks team built around toughness and switchable defense, Simmons could quietly fit right into Mike Brown’s structure.

With the ability to play either guard spot — and even slide to forward — he offers rare flexibility in short bursts off the bench.

Add in his experience in high-pressure games, and Simmons might be the kind of low-cost depth move that pays off in spring.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A potential second-unit trio is starting to form

If the Knicks sign Simmons, they’d be pairing him with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in a retooled second unit.

That trio offers balance — Simmons distributing, Clarkson scoring, and Yabusele spacing or crashing boards depending on matchups.

Together, they could anchor non-Brunson minutes without completely sacrificing scoring or floor organization like last season.

Simmons would have clear responsibilities: run the offense, defend multiple spots, and keep the team steady when stars sit.

That role might be perfect for a player trying to rebuild value and prove he still belongs in a winning environment.

Knicks face competition and financial limits

Of course, the Knicks are only offering a veteran minimum deal — they don’t have much left to entice free agents financially.

If another team offers Simmons more money or a larger role, New York will have to pivot to another bargain-bin option quickly.

But if he’s open to a prove-it year in a major market, the Garden could give him exactly the platform he needs for redemption.