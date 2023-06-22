Knicks Eyeing Paul George: Potential Trade with Clippers on the Horizon?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report by SNY’s Ian Begley on Thursday, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers have begun exploratory discussions regarding a potential trade involving Paul George heading to New York.

Clippers’ Indecision: To Trade or Not to Trade George

The report indicates that the Clippers are still in a quandary about their decision to retain or trade their superstar forward. This level of uncertainty opens the possibility of a significant shift within the league’s landscape.

Knicks’ Quest for a Superstar: Paul on the Radar

The NYK have been on a relentless hunt for a superstar to inject some serious firepower into their roster for some time now. With the team seemingly well-positioned to challenge in the Eastern Conference over the next few seasons, George could be the missing piece they’ve been looking for. His potential addition would offer a significant boost in the wing position.

George’s superior two-way skills, coupled with his above-average shooting ability and athletic prowess, could help address several of the Knicks’ key areas of need. His presence could instantly position the Knicks as a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

Weighing George’s Impact: Statistics and Injury Concerns

The 33-year-old wing demonstrated his skill level by averaging 23/6/5 and shooting 37.1% from three-point range in 56 games with the Clippers in the past season. However, concerns around his fitness linger, with his season cut short by a leg injury. George hasn’t had a full season since 2018-19 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Potential Trade Package: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, and Draft Capital

The club could propose a trade package to acquire George, potentially including RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, and some of their substantial draft capital.

Will the Knicks Make the Move?

The question that remains is: will the Knicks capitalize on this opportunity to elevate their wing position by securing Paul George? As the speculation continues, only time will reveal the next chapter in this potential NBA blockbuster.

