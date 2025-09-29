Knicks eyeing ‘pace’ from rotational shooting guard

The New York Knicks are running it back with a familiar face, bringing Landry Shamet back on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal ahead of training camp. While it’s no lock that the veteran guard secures a roster spot, his return highlights something head coach Mike Brown has been preaching all summer: pace.

For Shamet, this is an opportunity to prove that his skill set still has a place in a crowded backcourt. For the Knicks, it’s a low-risk, high-reward gamble on a player who already showed flashes in their system last season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What Shamet brings offensively

Shamet’s calling card has always been his ability to run the floor and score in transition, something Brown himself emphasized recently.

“Offensively, his pace in the full court — he does a great job of sprinting the floor,” Brown said, praising the 27-year-old’s energy and tempo.

Last season, Shamet appeared in 50 games for the Knicks, averaging 15.2 minutes and 5.7 points per contest. His three-point shot wasn’t always consistent, but when he caught fire, he provided the kind of quick scoring bursts that could swing the momentum of a game. His ability to push the tempo and space the floor fits well with the offensive changes the Knicks are aiming to implement under Brown.

Playoff flashes

While his role was limited during the regular season, Shamet managed to carve out impactful moments during the Knicks’ playoff run. He hit timely shots, stayed active off the ball, and kept defenses honest whenever he was on the floor.

Those performances may have played a key role in convincing the Knicks to give him another look. In a postseason environment where possessions are magnified and half-court defenses tighten, having a guard who can generate points in transition and move without the ball carries added value.

Defensive concerns remain

Of course, Shamet is far from a perfect player. His defense has never been a strong suit, and at 6-foot-4, he doesn’t offer the kind of versatility the Knicks usually covet on that end of the floor. Against bigger guards and physical wings, he can struggle to hold his ground.

Still, the Knicks aren’t expecting Shamet to be a defensive stopper. His job is to provide pace, movement, and shooting — areas that can tilt games in their favor if he’s playing to his strengths. With the roster already stacked with versatile defenders like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, there’s room for a player who can lean fully into offensive efficiency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Competition for a roster spot

The non-guaranteed nature of Shamet’s deal speaks volumes. The Knicks want him in camp, but he’ll have to earn his way into the final rotation. With Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, and Miles McBride already in the mix at guard, Shamet will be battling for minutes against players with more established roles.

Still, his familiarity with the system and his ability to inject pace could give him a legitimate shot. Training camp will determine whether he can carve out a niche or remain on the bubble as a depth option.

Low-risk bet with potential reward

At its core, the decision to bring Shamet back is about flexibility. If he earns a role, the Knicks get a proven scorer with speed who complements Brown’s preferred offensive style. If not, they can move on without any financial repercussions.

Either way, Shamet’s presence in camp adds another layer of competition — and for a team with championship aspirations, that kind of internal push is never a bad thing.