Knicks eyeing a reunion with underrated shooting guard

The New York Knicks are still scanning the free-agent market, looking for the perfect player to fill their last veteran slot.

While many fans hope for a splashier name, one option reportedly still under consideration is a reunion with Landry Shamet.

Shamet, who spent last season in New York, proved he could provide immediate scoring off the bench when healthy.

Even after an early setback with a preseason injury, his shooting gave the Knicks’ second unit a much-needed offensive spark.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet’s efficiency makes him intriguing

In 50 games last season, Shamet averaged 5.7 points while shooting an impressive .461 from the field and .397 from beyond the arc.

Those numbers, though modest, highlight the efficiency he brings whenever called upon to space the floor for New York’s stars.

The Knicks relied heavily on their top rotation last year, often struggling to find reliable scoring from their bench units.

Having a high-percentage shooter like Shamet ready for spot minutes could prevent cold stretches that derail momentum in tight contests.

While defense will never be his calling card, his ability to score in bunches can flip a game’s energy in seconds.

In a league where shooting is currency, Shamet’s floor-spacing ability continues to hold value, especially on a team built around Jalen Brunson.

Knicks weighing shooting versus versatility

If the Knicks fail to land Ben Simmons or another defensive-minded guard, adding shooting insurance becomes a more logical pivot.

The roster is mostly set, but postseason runs often come down to role players who can deliver timely scoring.

Shamet’s experience across multiple playoff teams gives him an edge, and he’s proven capable of hitting big shots under pressure.

New York’s offense thrives on spacing, and every extra three-point threat stretches defenses, opening driving lanes for their core playmakers.

Even in short stints, a shooter like Shamet can swing the tempo of a game, especially against second-unit defenses.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Final spot could determine bench identity

The Knicks’ decision for the final roster spot will reveal their priority: defensive insurance or offensive firepower from deep.

Choosing Shamet leans into the latter, signaling a commitment to spacing the floor and maximizing bench scoring potential.

Ultimately, it will boil down to upside and the Knicks are still inutriged by Simmons’ qualities, he just hasn’t made a dedcision yet.