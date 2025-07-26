Knicks expected to miss out on critical free agent point guard to Celtics

The New York Knicks are one move away from rounding out what’s shaping up to be their most talented roster in recent memory.

With one veteran minimum contract slot remaining, the front office has been exploring the idea of adding a backup point guard.

They’ve already brought in Jordan Clarkson, who can handle lead-guard duties but leans more toward a combo scoring role.

Clarkson’s microwave scoring is valuable, but the Knicks might still need a more versatile, defense-first ball handler behind Jalen Brunson.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Could Ben Simmons be the perfect fit — or is he Boston-bound?

Enter Ben Simmons, the former All-Star with a rollercoaster résumé but a skill set that could still help a contender.

At 6-foot-10 with solid defensive instincts and passing vision, Simmons offers rare versatility for a backup guard or small-ball forward.

On paper, he’s exactly the kind of unique chess piece the Knicks could use to stabilize their second unit defensively.

But according to multiple reports, Simmons may be nearing a deal with the Boston Celtics instead of heading to New York.

The decision likely comes down to opportunity — and Boston might be offering more than just a spot in the rotation.

Tatum injury shifts Boston’s entire roster dynamic

With Jayson Tatum expected to miss most — if not all — of next season due to a torn Achilles, Boston needs bodies.

Tatum’s absence opens up significant playing time, and Simmons could seize a much larger role with the Celtics.

Even if Boston doesn’t contend at the same level, Simmons could rebuild his value by logging meaningful minutes as a starter.

He wouldn’t have that chance with the Knicks, who have Jalen Brunson locked into heavy minutes and a clearly defined hierarchy.

For Simmons, this could be the difference between fading away or carving out a second act in his NBA career.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Knicks still have flexibility, even if Simmons heads north

If Simmons chooses Boston, the Knicks won’t panic — they’ll simply shift focus to another veteran option on the market.

There are still a handful of available guards who can defend, move the ball, and accept a smaller role without disrupting chemistry.

New York has done an excellent job building a cohesive unit, and they won’t force a signing just to fill the slot.

Ideally, they’d like someone who complements Brunson’s offensive game and can take on tougher backcourt matchups defensively.

Simmons would’ve checked those boxes, but they’re confident another capable option can be plugged in if needed.

The final piece matters — but not as much as the core

Whether or not Ben Simmons signs with the Knicks won’t make or break their championship window heading into next season.

What matters more is health, chemistry, and getting the most out of cornerstone players like Brunson, KAT, Bridges, and Anunoby.

Still, adding a smart defensive guard would help smooth over any gaps during a long regular season full of twists and turns.

The Knicks will be patient and strategic with their final move — and that discipline has served them well up to this point.