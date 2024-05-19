Knicks expected to have Josh Hart and OG Anunoby available for Game 7

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are ramping up for a pivotal Game 7 showdown with the Indiana Pacers this Sunday at 3:30 PM. The stakes are high following a challenging Game 6, where the Knicks saw Josh Hart sidelined with an abdominal strain, compounding the absence of OG Anunoby, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the series.

Despite these setbacks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that both Hart and Anunoby are expected to play in Sunday’s game. Their return could provide a significant boost to the Knicks as they aim to advance to the next round against the Boston Celtics.

Key Knicks Players to Watch in the Decisive Game

Josh Hart has been a standout performer this postseason, averaging 42.6 minutes per game with impressive stats including 14.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, and maintaining an effective field goal percentage of .525. His dynamic presence has been vital for the Knicks, who are battling not only their opponents but also a persistent injury issue.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby, known for his defensive prowess, has also been crucial to the Knicks’ efforts. Averaging 40 minutes per game, he has contributed 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and more than a steal and a block per game, boasting a .564 effective field goal percentage. Anunoby’s defensive capabilities are key in countering Indiana’s fast-paced play style, which thrives on transition opportunities.

Although Anunoby’s health isn’t at 100%, the Knicks might use him strategically to maximize his impact without risking further injury. Meanwhile, Hart is expected to push through his abdominal issue, which could affect him for the remainder of the postseason.

The Knicks will also rely heavily on Jalen Brunson, who needs to bounce back from a less-than-stellar performance in Game 6. As the offensive leader, Brunson’s ability to overcome this adversity and deliver a strong performance will be crucial for the Knicks’ hopes of progressing in the playoffs.