Knicks enter top 5 in latest NBA Championship odds following trade deadline

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, boasting a 16-4 record in their last 20 games, as well as making key acquisitions via the trade market. Sportsbooks have taken notice of the Knicks’ rise to contention, as FanDuel Sportsbook has placed New York in the top five to win the NBA Championship in their latest odds.

Recent trade deadline acquisition pushes the Knicks into the top-five championship odds

The Knicks made a trade at the deadline, bolstering their depth even further by acquiring F Bojan Bogdanovic and G/F Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. Following this deal, New York’s odds to win the title currently sit at +1600 on FanDuel Sportsbook, tied for fifth place with the Phoenix Suns. The current top five championship odds in the NBA are as follows:

Boston Celtics: +260

Denver Nuggets: +440

Los Angeles Clippers: +550

Milwaukee Bucks: +550

New York Knicks: +1600

Phoenix Suns: +1600

New York has seen their championship odds continuously rise since the calendar flipped to 2024. On January 1st, just two days after the Knicks acquired F OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, New York’s odds stood at +4000, the 14th best odds in the league. In just one month, the Knicks have more than doubled their odds, taking the league by storm following a successful trade deadline from the front office.

The Knicks will look to add to their newfound success on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. New York will be short-handed, as F OG Anunoby, F Julius Randle, and C Isaiah Hartenstein are all ruled OUT, along with G Jalen Brunson being questionable with an ankle ailment. Indiana opens up as 3.5-point favorites for Saturday’s matchup.