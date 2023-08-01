Knicks’ energizing wing expected to sign contract this week

The New York Knicks have made some strategic moves in this off-season to boost their capacity to sign influential players. The recruitment of Donte DiVincenzo on a four-year, $47 million deal became possible when Josh Hart accepted his $13 million player option and consented to a new deal starting after the 2023–24 season.
Anticipated Contract Renewal for Josh Hart
According to Brian Windhorst on his Hoop Collective podcast, Hart is anticipated to sign a new contract this week.
Windhorst stated, “Hart has not signed his extension yet. But Hart has committed to Team USA. A whole bunch of guys on Team USA have signed extensions. Part of the reason they’re on the team is because they’re in good positions with their contract. [Tyrese] Haliburton, [Anthony] Edwards, Austin Reaves, a bunch of other guys are in the middle of long-term contracts. Jalen Brunson. My guess is that Josh Hart will have an extension in place [when he reports for Team USA’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 training in Las Vegas on Thursday]. … I would be very surprised if he doesn’t have an extension by this week.”
Hart agreed to take a lower salary for the upcoming season, with the understanding that he would receive his extension. The expected deal is approximately four years, $75 million (according to Stefan Bondy), paying him an estimated $18.75 million per season—a decent payout for a player who brings significant energy to the Knicks’ roster.
Hart’s Significant Role in the Knicks
Hart’s performance in the last season was impressive, averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a field shot rate of .529. However, his performance with the Knicks—following his mid-season trade from the Portland Trailblazers—was exceptional. In 25 games averaging 30 minutes, Hart generated 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals, with a field shot rate of .586 and a downtown shot rate of .519, achieving a .672 effective field goal rate.
Hart has established a significant off-the-bench role, providing impressive defense and good scoring ability. The Knicks, however, recognized the need to add more three-point shooters with a good success rate.
The Addition of Donte DiVincenzo
DiVincenzo fits the requirement perfectly and already shares a good rapport with both Hart and Jalin Brunson from their time at Villanova. DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points per game and 3.5 assists last season with a .397 three-point shot rate.
With a team that boasts an extraordinary amount of chemistry, and if RJ Barrett can significantly improve his game, the Knicks might not need to trade for a third star after all.