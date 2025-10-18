Knicks elite defensive big man will miss regular season games all year

Patience has become the theme of the preseason for the New York Knicks. With opening night just around the corner, the team continues to juggle several injury concerns — and one major long-term decision.

Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart are all still recovering from various ailments. But perhaps the most important development is that Mitchell Robinson won’t be playing a full schedule this year by design. Head coach Mike Brown and the Knicks’ medical staff plan to manage the 26-year-old center’s workload throughout the season, prioritizing his health over regular-season volume.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Robinson’s history forces a new approach

According to Ian Begley of SNY, “Due to his injury history, New York plans to manage Robinson’s workload for the foreseeable future. That means he will miss games during the regular season when healthy.”

It’s not surprising given Robinson’s track record. The talented shot blocker has never played more than 72 games in a season — that came back in 2021–22. Since then, his availability has steadily declined, logging 59 games the following year, then just 31, and finally 17 last season as recurring ankle and foot issues derailed his year.

By the time the playoffs arrived, Robinson’s body hadn’t caught up. He was visibly limited, his trademark explosiveness muted by fatigue and lingering soreness. Brown has seen enough to know the pattern can’t continue. Instead of grinding Robinson down, the Knicks are focused on keeping him fresh for when it matters most.

A strategic shift from Mike Brown

For years, New York was a team that rode its starters until the wheels fell off. Under Brown, that approach is changing. The goal is to sustain energy across 82 games and enter the postseason healthy, not just battle-tested.

Brown’s plan for Robinson reflects that philosophy perfectly. By spacing out his appearances and reducing the physical toll on his body, the Knicks hope to avoid the late-season fade that has cost them in past playoff runs.

There’s a reason for caution: at his best, Robinson anchors the defense. He protects the rim, controls the glass, and gives the Knicks a physical edge few teams can match. Losing him for long stretches again would be devastating.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

How the roster depth plays into the plan

This offseason, the Knicks invested heavily in their bench precisely to withstand these kinds of absences. With Towns and Anunoby also managing minor injuries, New York’s depth will be tested early. Players like Guerschon Yabusele and Ariel Hukporti could see expanded minutes, while Brown experiments with lineups that balance defense and floor spacing.

In short, the Knicks have built a roster that can absorb the loss of one or two starters without collapsing. That flexibility is key if Robinson’s load management plan is going to work.

The bigger picture: Robinson’s health is the foundation

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson put it bluntly during a recent segment: “Mitchell Robinson has to be healthy. If he’s not healthy and Karl-Anthony Towns is your primary big and you’re going to try to win a championship against all of those bigs that are floating around… if he’s not healthy during the season, they’re going to have trouble in my opinion.”

He’s right. The Knicks can survive short-term injuries, but Robinson’s presence is central to any serious title hopes. He’s their defensive anchor — the player who cleans up mistakes and deters opposing stars at the rim.

Keeping him upright for the long haul will take discipline and foresight. It’s not a flashy storyline, but it’s the kind of decision that could determine how far this team goes next spring. For now, the Knicks are betting that less of Mitchell Robinson early could mean more of him when it counts most.

