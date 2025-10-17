Knicks not close to an extension with shot-blocking big man

The New York Knicks will eventually have a tough decision to make about Mitchell Robinson and his future with the team. He is entering the final year of his contract with still a lot to prove, and the team’s financial situation puts them in a tough spot.

Knicks not close to extending Mitchell Robinson’s contract

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, movement on a potential contract extension for Robinson has stalled.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“The Knicks have had some discussions about extending center Mitchell Robinson, sources say, but there hasn’t yet been traction toward a deal. Robinson is in the last year of a contract that pays him $13 million this season,” Windhorst wrote.

Robinson’s impact on the court is significant. He is by far the team’s best interior defender and offensive rebounder, and the physicality that he brings can help set the tone for games.

Robinson’s availability this season will be very important

However, the major stipulation with him is injuries. His availability has been very limited over the past few seasons with major lower-body injuries, and he will be limited once again this season as they take a cautious approach with his health.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

That’s why this season is massive for Robinson. The veteran big man has proven to have a strong on-court impact, but the team has felt his absence tremendously. They will want to ensure he can stay healthy before making a significant financial commitment to him.

Additionally, the Knicks are walking a tight rope around the second apron. They are currently just below the cap that will prevent them from adding more players without giving any up, and they have already made a massive commitment to Mikal Bridges earlier this summer when he signed a four-year, $150 million extension.

The Knicks have tough financial decisions ahead

As things stand, the Knicks won’t have enough room to offer Robinson a lucrative extension without eclipsing the second apron. Therefore, they will have to decide if it’s worth keeping Robinson around for the long haul or if they should consider trading him to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency.

The Knicks could also massively shake things up next offseason if this season goes awry. They have been heavily linked to Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, so the situation in Milwaukee is something for them to monitor over the course of the season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A trade could theoretically open up space to extend Robinson, or he could be a part of any blockbuster deal if an extension cannot be reached in time.

Robinson’s contract situation will be one of the biggest storylines to follow the Knicks throughout the season. A season without a major injury could play a big part in what his future with the team looks like.