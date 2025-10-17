Knicks down 4 players with regular season just days away

The gym has been quieter than usual at the Knicks’ training facility in Tarrytown — not because of rest, but because of who’s missing. Just days away from the regular season, New York is dealing with a wave of injuries to four major contributors: Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson.

For a team trying to establish chemistry under new head coach Mike Brown, it’s a less-than-ideal start. These aren’t fringe rotation guys either; they’re central to what the Knicks are building.

Towns’ nagging issues spark early concern

Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t suited up recently due to a quad problem. While the Knicks haven’t labeled the injuries serious, any setback involving one of their centerpieces raises eyebrows.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Towns is coming off one of his most complete seasons, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He also posted elite shooting splits — 52.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc — numbers few bigs in the league can match.

This year, Brown plans to move him back to power forward, a spot that better fits his skill set and eases his defensive responsibilities. But for that vision to work, Towns has to be on the floor, and right now, he’s stuck in recovery mode instead of rhythm-building mode.

Josh Hart’s absence leaves a noticeable void

No one embodies effort like Josh Hart, which makes his current absence feel even bigger. The 30-year-old is still recovering from a lower back injury suffered during the team’s preseason trip to Abu Dhabi.

“It does impact us, because Josh is an extremely important piece of what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Brown said after practice. “And missing time, it’s not easy or simple, however you want to call it, to just pick up and go. Great part about it, Josh is a very intelligent human being. He’s got a great feel for the game.”

Hart played nearly 38 minutes per game last season — a workload that left him drained by the postseason. His motor never stops, but it might need a tune-up before the season begins. Brown’s staff is being cautious, knowing his energy can’t be replaced, only managed.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby’s setbacks and Robinson’s maintenance

OG Anunoby’s injury luck has been just as frustrating. A sprained hand has lingered for weeks, and now an ankle issue has added to the list. The Knicks believe both problems are minor, but Brown hasn’t been able to get extended looks at his full starting five — a challenge for any coach trying to install new systems on both ends.

Mitchell Robinson’s situation is more controlled. His absence is part of a load management plan designed to keep him fresh for the long haul. Still, Brown would prefer having him back on the floor soon to rebuild chemistry with Towns and the rest of the unit.

“We’d like to play our guys as close to normal rotation [and minutes] as possible,” Brown said. “But I’m not sure who’s gonna play [Friday].”

A cautious approach as the opener nears

The Knicks open their season on October 22 against Cleveland, and there’s optimism that all four players could return by then. Even so, it’s been a reminder of how fragile early-season momentum can be.

Injuries in preseason might not define a year, but they can delay progress — like a runner tripping just after the starting gun. For Brown, the goal now is to get to opening night with health, not heroics.

If the Knicks can do that, they'll finally have a chance to show what this new group can look like at full strength.






