Knicks duo placed in top-20 in latest NBA player rankings

New York Knicks vanguards Jalen Brunson as well as Karl-Anthony Towns recently received major praise.

Knicks leaders recognized as top-20 players of 2025

Brunson was ranked at No. 8 while Towns was placed at No. 19 in “Locked On’s” Top 100 Players of 2025 list.

The Villanova product was named to his second straight All-NBA Second Team. Brunson improved his playmaking to a career-high 7.3 assists per game in 2024-25.

Not only so, but Brunson held claim to being the most clutch player in the campaign, with his league-leading 5.6 points per game in clutch time. As great as he was last season, Towns asserted himself as the best player on the Knicks.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Was Knicks’ duo appropriately ranked for 2025?

Towns’ double-double of 24.4 PPG coupled with his 12.8 rebounds per game were major reasons why he was within the top-five of the league’s MVP ladder for a good stretch of the previous campaign.

Particularly in the case of Towns, he may have deserved a placement within the top-10 of the 2025 list, judging off of his body of work in full. Brunson was placed ahead of Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) as well as Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers).

Nevertheless, both were undoubted top-20 players in 2024-25. They’ll look to carry that level of play into the 2025-26 campaign in Knicks uniforms.

