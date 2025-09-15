Knicks should trade promising guards amid new additions

The New York Knicks’ three most recent transactions could lead to more wins for the team.

Knicks should trade Miles McBride with Tyler Kolek

The addition of Malcolm Brogdon to New York gives the Knicks less reason to need Miles McBride. New York now has three reserve guards, including former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Clarkson is a much better scorer than McBride, while the five-tooled Brogdon brings more to the table. In a perfect world, the Knicks could try to play them all. However, New York also resigned Landry Shamet before signing Garrison Mathews.

That being said, whatever Brogdon, as well as Clarkson, have as an advantage over McBride, Tyler Kolek, all the more. New York’s second-year point guard has a promising future that the team can get a major return for.

What McBride-Kolek could gift Knicks

The Knicks could ponder forwards such as Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Ziaire Williams (Brooklyn Nets), or Okai Agbaji (Toronto Raptors) as promising small forwards to chase.

New York could also pursue draft picks according to the framework of said deals. McBride, coupled with Kolek, could be the type of midseason trade that fuels New York toward a championship.