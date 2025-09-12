The Knicks now have two 6MOY award winners on their bench

One of the biggest weaknesses of the New York Knicks last season was their bench unit. Now, it looks to be one of their strengths heading into the 2025-26 season.

The Knicks have one of the deepest benches in the league

Earlier this offseason, the Knicks signed Jordan Clarkson for the veteran’s minimum. Clarkson won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021 with the Utah Jazz after he averaged 18.4 points per game.

Clarkson also leads all bench players in total points since that season.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

On Friday, the Knicks added another Sixth Man of the Year award winner, as they signed Malcolm Brogdon to a non-guaranteed one-year deal. While Brogdon is not a lock to still be with the team after the preseason, the odds are heavily in his favor given his resume.

Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023 with the Boston Celtics. That season, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points and shot 48% from the floor and 44% from three, showcasing his elite efficiency and strong ability to score. Former Knick Immanuel Quickley was the runner-up that season.

The Knicks have turned a weakness into a strength

The Knicks now have both of those players at their disposal off the bench, and both should provide key depth and give them a boost. Last season, New York was dead last in bench points per game with just 21.7, and Tom Thibodeau often reverted from using his bench.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Now, a new head coach is in place in Mike Brown, and the expectation is that he will use his bench players more often than Thibodeau did. Additionally, the Knicks added Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, who averaged 11.0 points per game last season.

After the bench was viewed as a major problem last season, they now have one of the deepest reserve units in the league. As they look to make a push for a championship next season, they are now set up to dominate games in a variety of ways.