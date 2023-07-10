Knicks drop second Summer League game at hands of Nets

Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Westchester Knicks guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (5) dunks the ball against Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton (6) during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

In their second game of the Summer League, the New York Knicks suffered a disappointing 98-80 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. This setback brought the Knicks’ record in the five-game series to a disappointing 0-2.

Despite leading by two at halftime, the Knicks saw their fortunes dip in the second half. Outscored by a massive 20 points, 51-31 in the latter half, they lost in a decisive manner.

A Shooting Struggle for the Summer Knicks

A notable lack of efficiency in shooting marked the poor performance. They posted a mediocre 37.3% accuracy from the floor and a mere 27.5% from outside the arc. The team’s struggle with efficient scoring seems to be hindering their progress in the league.

DaQuan Jeffries, the standout performer from the Knicks’ first Summer League game, was noticeably absent due to a hip injury.

Emerging Stars for the Knicks

Despite the defeat, Jaylen Martin shined for New York. An undrafted free agent who spent the previous year with Overtime Elite, Martin was the star of the second game. He tallied impressive stats of 15/4/6/2 and showcased his scoring prowess, particularly from mid-range.

Charlie Brown Jr. led the Knicks in scoring, contributing 16 points and adding six rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Isaiah Roby and Trevor Keels improved their performance compared to their first games, with Roby scoring 12 points on 55.6% shooting and Keels contributing eight points. However, their defensive struggles continued, with both players recording the game’s worst plus-minus stats.

Standout Performers for the Nets

Armoni Brooks emerged as the catalyst for the Nets’ victory. The fourth-year NBA player scored a game-high 21 points. As a team, the Nets shot 36.1% from outside the arc. David Duke Jr. added 19 points, and 2023 draft pick Jalen Wilson made 18 points with eight rebounds.

Noah Clowney, the Nets’ 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft, also made a significant contribution, scoring eight points and claiming seven rebounds.

Looking Forward: Knicks Need to Improve

The Knicks’ struggles persisted on both ends of the floor, and if their prospects aspire to make a lasting impression on the organization, they need to address these issues promptly. The team will aim to turn the tide in their favor in the remaining three games.

The Knicks’ next Summer League game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, against the Orlando Magic at 8 PM EST. ESPN will broadcast the game.

