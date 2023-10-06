Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is not here for the Villanova reunion

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Knicks signed guard Donte DiVincenzo this past offseason, many pointed at his Villanova connection with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as the deciding factor.

However, DiVincenzo has a much larger purpose with being on the Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo is looking for a deeper connection with Knicks teammates

“I like to personally try to develop each relationship with every single guy, coaches and everything,” said DiVincenzo to The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “Even in training camp, try to sit with as many different guys as possible, not start this whole ’Nova thing’.”

The 26-year-old guard won two championships during his time at Villanova. One of which came with both Brunson and Hart on the team.

There is little denying that their on-court chemistry is going to be rock solid given their experience playing together, and it seems like DiVincenzo wants to obtain that same chemistry with the rest of his teammates, which would be massively beneficial for New York.

Winning is paramount for DiVincenzo

During Media Day, DiVincenzo emphasized his desire to win games and highlighted that as a main focal point as to why he chose the Knicks during his free agency.

He is the only member of the Knicks with an NBA championship, winning with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. DiVincenzo will certainly look to bring that championship pedigree to a New York team that is quickly rising through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.

Chemistry is key

New York is expected to have strong chemistry this season, as aside from the addition of DiVincenzo and the subtraction of Obi Toppin, they are bringing back virtually the exact same roster that brought them to the second round of the postseason last year. With several Knicks players continuing to expand their games, they are expected to continue to ascend.

It will be interesting to see how quickly DiVincenzo can build a strong relationship with his fellow teammates both on and off the court, but it seems like the Knicks have themselves a truly dedicated player in addition to the rest of the team.

Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_