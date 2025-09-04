Knicks don’t seem even close to extending homegrown center

The New York Knicks have secured their core four of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges.

That foundation gives them stability, but one player still waiting for clarity is Mitchell Robinson, their 27-year-old defensive anchor.

For Robinson, this season feels like a crossroads — a chance to prove he’s worth extending or risk fading into uncertainty.

The problem hasn’t been his talent; it’s been his inability to stay on the court when the team needs him most.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Robinson’s injury-plagued history

Last season, Robinson managed only 17 appearances, averaging 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and just over 17 minutes per contest.

His limited stamina kept him from truly impacting the playoffs, when the Knicks badly needed a physical presence inside.

This has become a recurring theme — flashes of dominance undermined by long stretches of absence, leaving New York frustrated.

When healthy, he’s one of the league’s premier rim protectors, capable of neutralizing elite big men and changing games defensively.

The value he brings when available

Robinson’s defensive instincts allow him to guard post scorers while also cleaning up the glass with relentless offensive rebounding.

Few centers generate second-chance points at his level, a skill that directly fuels New York’s half-court offense under Mike Brown.

He doesn’t need to be a polished scorer; his role is to defend, rebound, and make opponents think twice inside.

When he fulfills that role consistently, the Knicks look more complete — but consistency has been the elusive piece of the puzzle.

Extension complications under the salary cap

The Knicks also face financial hurdles, with the looming second salary apron limiting flexibility for future extensions and additions.

Robinson, still on a manageable deal, knows a big year could secure him a significant payday on the open market.

If he stays healthy, he may simply price himself out of New York’s plans, forcing the team to consider alternatives.

But if injuries resurface, his value could dip enough for the Knicks to retain him without breaking financial structure.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A make-or-break year for Robinson

For Robinson, this season carries the weight of his career — prove his reliability or risk long-term uncertainty in New York.

The Knicks have every reason to wait, watching closely before committing to an extension that could clog their cap space.

Patience seems the smartest strategy, letting Robinson earn his deal with durability rather than paying for potential again.

If he thrives, both sides benefit; if not, New York will keep the chemistry intact without overextending financially.

The Knicks’ cautious approach

Ultimately, Robinson holds the pen to his own future. A healthy season could make him indispensable or drive him elsewhere.

For the Knicks, restraint is necessary. They cannot afford to gamble on availability when building around their established stars.

Robinson remains vital to their defensive identity, but his value hinges on something simple — being on the floor consistently.