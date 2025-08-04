Knicks dishing out $152.4 million to core 4 but there’s a higher price to pay

The New York Knicks are officially all-in, investing heavily in the core that will define their championship pursuit over the next few years.

With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges locked in, the team has fully committed to their primary quartet.

This season alone, the Knicks will dedicate $152.4 million to those four players, and the cost is only going to rise.

By the 2026–27 season, their combined salaries are expected to climb to nearly $170 million, illustrating the team’s all-in mindset.

That staggering number doesn’t even include Josh Hart, whose $20 million annual average keeps the payroll climbing higher.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tough roster choices loom with Mitchell Robinson

One name missing from that financial commitment is Mitchell Robinson, who is entering uncertain territory regarding his Knicks future.

Robinson isn’t currently under contract beyond this season, and New York may struggle to retain him without creating cap flexibility.

The front office has already signaled that they may need to explore more cost-effective solutions at the center position moving forward.

To prepare, the Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year deal, providing insurance in case Robinson exits in free agency next offseason.

Additionally, 23-year-old sophomore Ariel Hukporti is quietly developing and could emerge as a cheap, impactful bench option in time.

If Hukporti takes a meaningful step forward, he could help offset the potential loss of Robinson without breaking the payroll.

Knicks pushing chips in with favorable playoff landscape

By committing to this financial structure, the Knicks are signaling they believe their championship window is officially wide open.

The Eastern Conference may be more manageable this season, with key rivals dealing with major absences in their star rotations.

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, and the Indiana Pacers are missing Tyrese Haliburton for an extended stretch.

This creates a rare opening for New York, which is banking on health and continuity to finally translate into a deep playoff run.

The team’s core has already demonstrated the defensive toughness and scoring balance needed to survive grueling postseason battles.

Brunson continues to operate as the engine of the offense, while Bridges and Anunoby provide critical two-way production on the wing.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All-in approach comes with risk and reward

The Knicks are walking a financial tightrope, but it’s one they’ve chosen willingly to maximize their current championship opportunity.

Investing nearly $170 million in four players creates limited flexibility, but winning titles often requires bold, all-in decisions.

Like a high-stakes poker hand, the Knicks are pushing their chips to the center and trusting their stars to deliver.

If Robinson departs, internal development and strategic depth signings will be essential to keeping the roster balanced and competitive down the line.

For now, New York’s path is clear: ride this core, exploit a weakened conference, and take their best shot at a banner.