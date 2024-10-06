Knicks’ developmental center could be eyeing a breakout campaign

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It has been an interesting first three seasons for New York Knicks center Jericho Sims. Despite not being in the rotation for large portions of his career, he has been given numerous opportunities when players have gone down with injuries, and that experience he has received could make him a potential breakout candidate this season.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has a lot of potential

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It is worth noting that following the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, it will become increasingly difficult for Sims to get a massive opportunity now that the Knicks have filled in the center position with an All-Star. Sims has logged 32 starts in 138 games played in his career, with the bulk of that playing time coming during Mitchell Robinson’s absences from injuries.

Over his career, he has averaged 2.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. The Knicks love his high-flying ability as well as his quick feet on defense, but he is nonetheless still in the development phase of his career given the inconsistent playing time.

It will be tough for Sims to get playing time following the Towns trade

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Before the Towns’ trade, Sims may have gotten another opportunity to shine, as Robinson will be out until at least December or January as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. Now, Sims will need to have an impressive showing in the preseason and earn a rotation spot.

In a way, there is a lane for Sims to earn playing time. Precious Achiuwa is currently tabbed as the backup center for New York, but he is slightly undersized at the position, which could be a cause for concern in the second unit. Sims could provide that much-needed size they are looking for out of the second unit.

However, Achiuwa stepped up tremendously after coming in for Julius Randle following his shoulder injury. In February, Achiuwa averaged 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks across 12 games. He demonstrated how he can have a massive impact on both sides of the ball, which may have earned him an opportunity to be the full-time backup big once more.

That could complicate things for Sims, as this is a guy entering his fourth NBA season with still no clear way of getting ample playing time. The former Texas product has all the makings of being a big man who can create havoc on the interior, but he is still a raw player who needs to formally develop at the NBA level.

Sims will have a lot to prove if he is given the opportunity this season

If Sims is given the opportunity, this would be the chance to break out and prove that he can be a mainstay with the Knicks for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, he could be on his way out to a team that will give him a bigger opportunity. He is currently set to be a free agent following this season, but he could also be on the trade block as New York looks to still make improvements to their roster.

Regardless, Sims has a lot of potential to be impactful for the Knicks, but he will have a lot to prove this season if expects to remain a part of this team for the duration of the championship window.