Knicks’ star center could become their new assist maestro

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Knicks‘ acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns via trade is poised to significantly shake up their spacing and overall floor plan this upcoming season. While Julius Randle provided a more physically imposing presence in the interior, Towns brings his own versatility and skill set to the mix. He may not be as physically dominant as Randle, but Towns is more than capable of delivering double-digit rebounding on any given night.

Earlier in his career, Towns was primarily a center, but over the past two seasons, he transitioned to the power forward position. This shift saw his rebounding average drop to 8.2 per game during that time frame. However, in his first six seasons, Towns consistently recorded double-digit rebounds, and the Knicks are eager to capitalize on that rebounding prowess this upcoming season.

Towns as a Playmaker in the Knicks’ System

Beyond rebounding, Towns has the potential to be an even more impactful playmaker alongside the Knicks’ superstar point guard, Jalen Brunson. Similar to how the team used Isaiah Hartenstein last season at center—expecting him to be a physical presence on the boards and a key ball distributor—Towns has the skill set to fulfill a similar role, if not exceed it.

Towns averaged a career-high 4.8 assists during the 2022–23 season, showcasing his ability to distribute the ball effectively. This season, he’ll be looking to replicate or even improve on that number, especially with one of the most potent starting units in the NBA surrounding him. With Brunson coming off an elite season, averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists (both career highs), Towns’ playmaking could further unlock the potential of the Knicks’ offense.

Spacing and Offensive Opportunities

The addition of Towns also enhances the spacing of the Knicks’ offensive unit. Notably, Mikal Bridges is expected to play a key role on the wing, while OG Anunoby will take over at power forward with Randle’s departure. Towns’ ability to stretch the floor with his shooting will create more opportunities on the perimeter, giving players like Bridges and Anunoby open looks.

At the same time, Towns himself will benefit from the Knicks’ spacing. Last season, Towns averaged 21.8 points per game, with better offensive numbers when playing at center. His early career saw him take 3.4 three-point shots per game, but that number has consistently increased in recent years. The Knicks will rely on Towns to continue being an effective shooter from beyond the arc, as he averaged 4.16 from three-point range on 5.3 attempts per game last season.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unlocking the Knicks’ Full Potential

With the attention Towns commands from defenders, his ability to draw them in will open up more passing lanes and opportunities for his teammates. As the Knicks look to take a step forward this season, Towns’ versatility as both a scorer and a playmaker will be key in helping them unlock their full potential.

In short, Towns’ arrival in New York brings the promise of dynamic offensive capabilities and an improved team structure. His skill set not only fills a gap left by Randle’s departure but also elevates the Knicks’ chances of success in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.