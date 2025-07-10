Knicks’ depth center could propel himself into a key role with Summer League dominance

The New York Knicks wasted no time ensuring Ariel Hukporti would be part of their plans for next season, picking up his deal for 2025–26.

While the decision locks in the 23-year-old big man for another year, it also places him squarely behind more established pieces.

Hukporti will be suiting up for the Knicks’ summer league squad in the coming weeks, looking to prove he belongs in the rotation.

It’s a critical stretch for a player who has all the physical tools but still needs to sharpen his NBA-level feel and decision making.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New signings complicate Hukporti’s outlook

Standing directly in Hukporti’s path is Guerschon Yabusele, who joined the Knicks on a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason.

Yabusele’s deal suggests the Knicks view him as more than just a spot-minute option — he’s expected to be a real contributor.

New head coach Mike Brown has already made it clear he’s thrilled with Yabusele’s versatility to play the four, five or even the three.

That kind of flexibility means Yabusele can soak up minutes across multiple front court spots, squeezing Hukporti’s opportunities even tighter.

For a young center trying to carve out minutes, that’s like trying to find a parking space in midtown Manhattan on a Saturday night.

Mitchell Robinson’s injury history gives Hukporti hope

If there’s a silver lining for Ariel Hukporti, it’s Mitchell Robinson’s track record of being perpetually banged up at the wrong time.

Robinson’s extensive injury history means the Knicks will always need contingency plans at center, which is where Hukporti could sneak in.

The 7-footer flashed hints of upside last season before suffering a torn left meniscus, which severely limited his time on the floor.

In 25 appearances, Hukporti averaged two rebounds and 0.6 blocks across just 8.7 minutes per game — hardly eye-popping but enough to intrigue.

He has the sheer size to alter shots and control the glass, but must learn to do it consistently without getting into foul trouble.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hukporti’s summer league role is simple but important

During summer league, the Knicks want Hukporti to stick to basics: protect the rim, gobble up rebounds, and set bone-jarring screens.

Brown isn’t asking him to be Karl-Anthony Towns; they just want dependable interior defense and someone to anchor second-unit lineups.

If Hukporti can master that role, it could earn him valuable backup minutes when the inevitable wear and tear hits Robinson or Yabusele.

He’s only 23, and given big men often take longer to develop, there’s no rush — but he needs to show tangible progress now.

Otherwise, he risks falling out of favor quickly in a league that moves on from raw projects without blinking.

Why the Knicks’ roster construction leaves slim margins

The Knicks’ front office is trying to build a team that can withstand injuries and matchup changes without falling apart.

That’s partly why they loaded up on versatile pieces like Yabusele who can float between multiple positions based on game flow.

It leaves players like Hukporti needing to maximize every opportunity, especially during garbage time or in limited bench stints.

His best path may come from simply being ready when called upon, knowing one rolled ankle or foul-plagued night could be his shot.