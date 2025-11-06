The New York Knicks didn’t just win on Wednesday night — they dominated. In a 137–114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York put together one of its most complete performances of the young season, fueled by unselfish play and suffocating defense.

But the heart of the victory was OG Anunoby. The 28-year-old power forward was locked in from the opening tip, playing with an intensity that set the tone for everyone else.

Anunoby’s energy changed everything

Anunoby was everywhere — deflecting passes, contesting shots, diving for loose balls, and punishing Minnesota in transition. He finished with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, adding eight rebounds, two steals, and a block. Every time the Timberwolves tried to make a push, Anunoby had an answer, whether it was a corner three or a stop on defense.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His energy was contagious. The Knicks fed off it, moving the ball fluidly and keeping their foot on the gas through all four quarters. It was the kind of performance that reminds you why the Knicks made such a big commitment to bringing Anunoby to New York in the first place.

Emerging as one of the Knicks’ most important players

Through the first stretch of the season, Anunoby’s impact has gone well beyond the box score. He’s averaging 18.1 points, six rebounds, 2.4 assists, and an impressive 2.4 steals while shooting 48.6% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Simply put, he’s been the Knicks’ best player not named Jalen Brunson. When Brunson runs the offense, it’s Anunoby who’s finishing plays, spacing the floor, and setting the defensive tone. His combination of length, strength, and IQ allows him to guard nearly any position, and he’s starting to look like the two-way cornerstone the Knicks hoped for.

Defensive chemistry that could carry this team far

When Mitchell Robinson, Mikal Bridges, and Anunoby share the floor, the Knicks look elite defensively. The communication is sharp, the rotations are crisp, and the intensity rarely dips.

That trio gives New York something few teams can match — versatility. They can switch, protect the rim, and chase shooters off the line without giving up easy looks inside. The result? Opponents struggle to find rhythm, and it often leads to fast-break opportunities that get the offense humming.

Looking ahead to Brooklyn

The Knicks will have a few days to rest before facing the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a team that’s struggled to a 1–7 start but just pulled off a 112–103 win over the Pacers. It’s the kind of game that could easily turn into a trap if New York takes its foot off the gas.

But if Wednesday night was any indication, this Knicks team is beginning to find its stride. With Anunoby playing this locked in and the defense rounding into form, New York might be on the verge of showing the rest of the league what it’s truly capable of.