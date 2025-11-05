The New York Knicks’ potential is showing in full force. On Wednesday, they secured their third consecutive victory and fifth consecutive home victory behind a dominant second half as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114, spoiling Anthony Edwards’ return from injury.

The Knicks crushed the Timberwolves in the second half

New York began the game slowly, trailing 13-4 by the first timeout. They quickly clawed back to take the lead at the end of the first quarter, which grew to nine in the second. However, turnovers hurt them early, and they found themselves trailing by four at the half.

Additionally, former Knick and current Timberwolf Julius Randle was having his way on his former home floor. He was fluid and efficient in the first half and ultimately finished the game with 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists as he continues his strong start to the season.

However, the Knicks kicked it into high gear in the second half, making plays happen on both ends of the floor. New York outscored Minnesota 83-56 in the second half, as they just dissected the Timberwolves’ defense with excellent three-point shooting and brilliant transition offense.

The Knicks shot 45.2% (19-42) from beyond the arc, and they scored 29 points off turnovers. Rebounds and second-chance opportunities helped them as well, as they dominated the rebound battle 50-31 and scored 31 second-chance points to only 14 from Minnesota.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the scoring attack for the Knicks

The Knicks’ scoring was balanced across the board, with six different players in double figures. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the attack for New York, and their efficient offense helped them cruise in the second half.

Brunson came close to recording his first ever triple-double, but he settled for a double-double with 23 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Anunoby led the team in scoring with 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor and 3-for-5 from three.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby also recorded eight rebounds and two steals, showing off his tremendous impact all-around once again.

The bench did its job as well, providing the instant offense that they needed. Josh Hart turned in another strong game with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Miles McBride turned in a 14-point outing with two three-point baskets.

Overview

The Knicks remain undefeated at home and have generated a nice winning streak to begin the homestand. They will have a few days off before they look to make it four straight wins on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at home.