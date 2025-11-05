When the New York Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach, the goal was to improve the offensive production, especially from three-point range. The Knicks are starting to see that goal come to fruition now, and two players in particular are thriving in the new system.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been phenomenal from the corners

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are both having very productive starts to the season and have quickly adapted to the new system. They have been shooting the ball at a very strong rate, and they have been pure snipers from the corners.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges is shooting a blistering 10-for-16 (63%) on corner threes this season, while Anunoby is tied for the league lead in corner threes made with 13 total, and he is shooting 52% from that spot of the court, per NBA stats.

The offensive game plan has worked wonders for both of them, as the greater focus on ball movement has led to them getting more open looks in the corners. Bridges and Anunoby were already exceptional corner shooters, and now they are thriving in the system that is in place.

Bridges and Anunoby are catalysts for the team’s success

Additionally, Bridges and Anunoby are providing a tremendous impact on the defensive side of the ball as well. Their true values are on full display at the start of the season, and both figure to be highly impactful pieces to any success they envision having this season.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks have made it a point of emphasis to put up more three-point shots and make the right reads. After getting off to a slow start, the shots are falling now, and Bridges and Anunoby’s consistency is a big reason why the offense is clicking.

Both will look to continue their hot starts to the season on Wednesday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.