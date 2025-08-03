Knicks deciding on 2 guards with last veteran minimum deal

The New York Knicks are staring at a near-complete roster, with one final veteran minimum slot to fill before training camp.

If it were entirely up to them, they would likely sign veteran point guard Ben Simmons to secure that last piece.

Simmons is still undecided about his next move, but the Knicks provide a competitive platform and a defined backup role.

Backing up Jalen Brunson while joining a legitimate contender could be an attractive proposition for the 29-year-old guard.

He would step into a supporting role without the pressure of carrying an offense, which suits his current skill set perfectly.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Simmons’ value comes from versatility and defense

Simmons is far removed from his All-Star scoring days, averaging just five points per game last season in limited opportunities.

However, he still contributed in other areas, posting 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 51 games while shooting .520 from the field.

He remains an elite playmaker in transition, capable of pushing the pace and setting up teammates without seeking his own shot.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons’ defensive versatility makes him uniquely valuable as he can guard multiple positions on the floor.

The Knicks could deploy him in late-game scenarios where switching and size on the perimeter are crucial for closing out opponents.

He would likely receive fewer minutes than on a rebuilding team, but the tradeoff is meaningful playoff basketball in New York.

Why Simmons makes sense for New York

The Knicks don’t need Simmons to score or attempt threes; they need a facilitator and defensive stopper off the bench.

His ability to play multiple roles in short bursts could help preserve Brunson’s workload and stabilize the second unit.

Adding him would also allow coach Mike Brown to experiment with creative lineups featuring additional length and ball movement.

For Simmons, a short-term role on a winning roster could help him rebuild value while chasing postseason success.

The risk for the Knicks is minimal on a veteran minimum deal, making this a potentially high-reward, low-cost signing.

Shamet represents the alternative

If the Knicks decide scoring is a bigger priority, Landry Shamet remains the other realistic target for their final roster spot.

Shamet averaged 5.7 points last season over 50 games, shooting .461 from the field and a strong .397 from beyond the arc.

He provided timely scoring for New York down the stretch, delivering key three-pointers in games that needed an offensive spark.

While Shamet lacks Simmons’ defensive versatility, his shooting ability could be critical for supporting the second unit.

A dependable marksman off the bench can swing playoff games, making him a strong fallback if Simmons chooses another team.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks weighing fit versus opportunity

Ian Begley of SNY summed up the situation well this week:

“Now that Bridges has agreed to this extension, he is not eligible to be traded for the next six months. Knicks also have another roster spot that they can fill if they want to. They remain interested in Ben Simmons and Landry Shamet. It’ll be interesting to see which way they go with that last roster spot.”

The Knicks’ decision will ultimately balance immediate production with long-term upside, and either choice offers a different type of safety net.

Whether it’s Simmons’ defense or Shamet’s shooting, the final piece could quietly influence New York’s championship aspirations next season.