Knicks cross elite scoring big off their trade list

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three point basket in the last few seconds of the game against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks may be considering bolstering their roster, but an injury-prone big man with only one 70-game season to his name since the 2018–19 season is not the most appealing option. This describes the potential scenario if the Knicks were to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony-Towns, who played in 82 games for three consecutive years before his value began to wane due to recurring injuries, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 out of Kentucky. He’s on the cusp of embarking on a four-year, $234.5 million contract.

To acquire KAT, the Knicks would need to be prepared to shoulder a $52.36 million cost for the 2024–25 season, a figure that will only escalate until a player option becomes available in 2027. By then, a 31-year-old Towns might opt to accept the $65 million option at his disposal.

Assessing the Potential Trade for the Knicks

Despite KAT’s elite scoring prowess, which would undoubtedly add a fresh dimension to the lineup, it seems unlikely that the Knicks would risk trading for a player with such a hefty price tag.

According to The Athletic, despite rumors of potential interest from the Knicks, the team’s front office isn’t considering that direction, even with the connection to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“But it’s not like the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to tear their team down. According to league sources who have talked business with them, the Wolves have set a sky-high price on Towns, too. And according to another league source, in spite of what the constant speculation may tell you, the Knicks have not expressed any interest in trading for Towns.“

Looking at Karl-Anthony Towns’ Statistics

Last season, KAT posted averages of 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and shot .495 from the field with a .366 three-point percentage. With only 29 games under his belt due to injuries and the start of a new contract, these are two factors that the Knicks are hesitant to take on.

Knicks’ Patience in the Star Search

Nevertheless, Knicks’ President Leon Rose is actively seeking a third star to add to the team’s roster. The team is adopting a patient approach, hopeful that a deal will be negotiated in the weeks leading up to the preseason. Alternatively, Rose could hold off until next year’s trade deadline to secure a star player, boosting the team ahead of the playoffs.

With the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle already capable of securing a postseason spot, rushing any transactions or overspending is unnecessary.